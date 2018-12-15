MSU museum exhibit to tell story of Nassar abuse survivors

Posted 10:29 AM, December 15, 2018, by , Updated at 10:52AM, December 15, 2018

Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar gets escorted out of court on the final day of sentencing in Eaton County Circuit Court on February 5 in Charlotte, Michigan. (Rena Laverty/AFP/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Hundreds of women who say they were sexually assaulted by now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar will be featured in a new museum exhibit at Michigan State University.

WKAR-AM reports the exhibition will feature teal bows that were tied to trees around campus as a reminder of the survivors. Teal represents support for sexual assault survivors.

The Detroit News reports the exhibit will also show poetry, signs, T-shirts and other teal items Nassar victims and their supporters adopted as the community faced the scandal. Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for abusing girls and women while he was a sports doctor, including while he was at Michigan State.

FOR MORE stories on Larry Nassar and the fallout from his years of sexual abuse of young women and girls:

https://apnews.com/tag/LarryNassar

 

