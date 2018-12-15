Saturday launches sunshine chances this weekend in West Michigan  

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will see a mix of sun and clouds after a foggy start Saturday morning. We will stay all weekend long with mild air sitting at above average temperatures. Sunday we have the chance to see more sunshine than Saturday with less cloud cover.

Temperatures will drop back Saturday night into the mid 20s with another chance for fog. This fog won’t be nearly as dense with more of a patchy consistency.

West Michigan will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds for much of the work week with mild mainly above average temperatures. Our next system does not move in until Thursday and Friday with a chance to see a mix of rain and snow. Stay with us later this week for more details on our precipitation chances.