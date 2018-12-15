University of Michigan changes name of medicine development center

Posted 10:35 AM, December 15, 2018, by

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan is changing the name of its center that works to help develop new medicines.

The Ann Arbor school says the Center for the Discovery of New Medicines, which was established in 2012, will now be known as Michigan Drug Discovery. The center is a collaboration across the university to find, fund and assist drug discovery projects that originate from faculty research.

The initiative also includes a new website that serves as a clearinghouse of information and resources for University of Michigan researchers and external partners. The website features a roadmap for the drug discovery process and details the university resources available at every stage.

Michigan Drug Discovery will continue an existing program of early-stage drug discovery grants. The awards are up to $50,000 each.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s