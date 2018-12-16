× 40+ are hurt in restaurant explosion in Japan

SAPPORO, Japan (FOX NEWS) — More than 40 people were reported injured after an explosion took place at a restaurant in Japan on Sunday, officials said.

The blast took place around 8:30 p.m. in Sapporo, the capital of the mountainous northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, located about 700 miles north of Tokyo.

The blast sent debris into area streets, and a large plume of smoke rose from the scene.

“I heard a ‘bang,’ which sounded like thunder, and my condo was shaken,” a man who lives nearby told the news outlet.

Additional details about the cause of the blast and extent of those injured were not immediately known.