40+ are hurt in restaurant explosion in Japan

Posted 10:11 AM, December 16, 2018, by , Updated at 10:12AM, December 16, 2018

SAPPORO, Japan (FOX NEWS) — More than 40 people were reported injured after an explosion took place at a restaurant in Japan on Sunday, officials said.

The blast took place around 8:30 p.m. in Sapporo, the capital of the mountainous northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, located about 700 miles north of Tokyo.

The blast sent debris into area streets, and a large plume of smoke rose from the scene.

“I heard a ‘bang,’ which sounded like thunder, and my condo was shaken,” a man who lives nearby told the news outlet.

Additional details about the cause of the blast and extent of those injured were not immediately known.

