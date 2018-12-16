Ferris State faithful make the trip to McKinney, Texas

Posted 1:45 AM, December 16, 2018, by , Updated at 01:46AM, December 16, 2018

MCKINNEY, Texas -- The Ferris State faithful had no problem traveling to McKinney, Texas for the Division II National Championship. Nearly one hundred former players were on hand to take in the Bulldogs' first-ever trip to the big game.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s