Attempted armed robbery at Grandville jewelry store

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Police in Grandville are searching for two suspects who broke into Jered’s Galleria of Jewelry on Rivertown Parkway on Saturday.

Officials say two men wearing dark hoodies and ski masks entered the store during business hours and attempted to smash a display case using a hammer. The suspects then fled in a dark colored SUV.

Nothing was taken during the attempted robbery.

Anyone with information can call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or Grandville Police at 616-538-3002, extension 2.