Broken water main being repaired in Battle Creek

Posted 1:25 PM, December 16, 2018, by , Updated at 01:26PM, December 16, 2018

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Crews were at work repairing a water main break on Clinton Drive between Clinton Drive East And Laurel Drive, causing a temporary water shutoff Sunday afternoon.

During this work residents in the area were told to be prepared to be without water and for a possible Boil Water Advisory.

More information will be available on the city of Battle Creek’s website and social medial outlets as it becomes available.

The work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Sunday.

