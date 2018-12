Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THREE RIVERS, MICH.--It's a place in the middle of Three Rivers many call a second home, a home that serves what they say is the worlds strongest coffee.

This family run shop, touted as a must try, so our Candese Charles took the time to swing through.

L.A.'s Coffee Cafe is located in the middle of Three Rivers just off of the 131. It's open Monday through Saturday 6am to 4pm and on Sunday from 8am to 2pm. This is the link to L.A.'s Coffee Cafe.