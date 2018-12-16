× Christmas display lights up neighborhood for a good cause

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Every year, Mike McArdle puts on an incredible Christmas light display on his property on Dana Street. This year, visitors will have a chance to show their appreciation, by donating to a cause close to the McArdle family’s heart.

McArdle says fans of his annual display often offer to help pay for what he considers a Christmas gift to the community, so until this year, he has always turned them down.

“I pondered on it all summer long, what am I gonna do?” says McArdle. “My niece’s son is autistic, and she got ahold of the Autism Family Network, and here we are today.”

He’s talking about nine-year-old Mason, who comes to see the light show every year.

This year, guests will notice a giant stocking with Mason’s name on it. They can choose to make a donation to help Mason and other area kids with autism through the Autism Family Network.

“Autism family network, which has done amazing things for our family, and so many families,” says Nichole Toogood, Mason’s mom. “He loves his Christmas lights display, and we’ve always loved it, Mason’s loved it, and to just make him a part of it…and put that spotlight on him…it just means so much to us.”

If you’d like to check out the display for yourself, it’s at 311 Dana Street in Comstock park. The show starts at 5:25 every night.

Donations are completely optional.