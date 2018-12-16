Firefighters battle Bangor Township corn silo blaze for 4 hours

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters from multiple agencies spent four hours battling a fire in a corn storage silo late Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

The Bangor Community Fire Department was first on the scene after a report of a corn storage silo that had caught fire at a farm on 68th Street in Bangor Township late Saturday night.

The investigation revealed that a corn-drying mechanism that stirs grain had apparently malfunctioned, putting out too much heat and the silo caught fire.

The silo contained approximately 6,000 bushels of corn. Firefighters had to cut a hole through the silo’s metal roof to get water on the fire.

The entire process ended up taking about four hours to extinguish the blaze.

Meanwhile, firefighters used 30,000 gallons of water battling the fire.

 

