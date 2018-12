× Kellogg’s makes craft beer from corn flakes

BATTLE CREEK, Mich— The cereal company is partnering with seven brothers brewery in the UK to turn the flakes into craft beer.

Its called “Throw Away” IPA, and its uses about 130 pounds of corn flakes per batch. The larger goal for the cereal maker is eliminating food waste.

The beer will be sold in cans and on draft. an official release date has not been given.