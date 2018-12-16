× MAKE-IT-MEMORABLE

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A series of workshops in West Michigan is teaching how to hand-make your next holiday gift.

Pottery lane is offering one last ‘make-it-memorable’ workshop at their location on Hall St. Participants get to choose from making trees and ornaments, to bowls and mugs.

Each workshop is just $25.00 and includes studio time, two pounds of clay, and one finished piece that can be picked up 2 to 3 weeks after the session.

If you’re coming in a group and want to all sit together, be sure to call ahead so they can have a table at the ready.

For more details, check out ‘Pottery Lane GR’ on Facebook.