Man barricades self in home for the second time in three days

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a disturbance Sunday afternoon at a residence in Niles Township. Upon arrival, they say a 21-year-old man barricaded himself inside the home.

Deputies and Niles Twp. Patrol Officers, assisted by Michigan State Police troopers, secured the area around the residence and were able to negotiate the suspect’s surrender after a short time.

According to officials, the same individual was involved in a similar incident on December 14, which prompted a nearby school to go into lockdown. In that case, the man allegedly locked himself in his home after threatening two others inside with a knife. He eventually fled the scene. The suspect was charged but not arrested at that time.

After the latest incident, the suspect was taken to Berrien County Jail on charges of assault, unlawful imprisonment, and other offenses.