Man injured while cutting down tree in Berrien Co.

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — A 55-year-old man was hospitalized with multiple broken bones Sunday after being struck by a branch while trying to cut down a large tree.

The incident occurred around 3:00 P.M. in a wooded area on Meadowbrook Rd. in Bainbridge Township. The man was tethered to the tree with a harness, which emergency crews had to remove. He appears to have suffered two broken femur bones and a broken arm.

He was air-lifted to Bronson Hospital. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.