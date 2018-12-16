Man injured while cutting down tree in Berrien Co.

Posted 5:48 PM, December 16, 2018, by

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — A 55-year-old man was hospitalized with multiple broken bones Sunday after being struck by a branch while trying to cut down a large tree.

The incident occurred around 3:00 P.M. in a wooded area on Meadowbrook Rd. in Bainbridge Township. The man was tethered to the tree with a harness, which emergency crews had to remove. He appears to have suffered two broken femur bones and a broken arm.

He was air-lifted to Bronson Hospital. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s