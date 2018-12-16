Sunday kicks off mostly quiet work week ahead in West Michigan  

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will see a mix of sun and clouds after a foggy start Sunday morning. Sunday we have the chance to see more sunshine than Saturday with less cloud cover if the fog breaks up in time. Temperatures remain above average and mild for this time of year. Temperatures will drop back Sunday night into the upper 20s with the passing of a moisture starved cold front. The cold front won’t bring any rain or snow just cooler temperatures behind it and breezy conditions.

West Michigan will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds for much of the work week with mild mainly above average temperatures. Our next system does not move in until Thursday and Friday with a chance to see mainly light rain with some wet snow flakes possible. Stay with us later this week for more details on our precipitation chances.