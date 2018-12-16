Movies with female leads do better at the box-office

Posted 12:37 AM, December 16, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 03: Actors Ian Ziering and Tara Reid visit the Build Series to discuss the film 'Sharknado 5: Global Swarming' at Build Studio on August 3, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, Mich — Women are getting more recognition in the move industry.

According to a new study, movies with female leads outperform their male counterparts.

Researchers with the Creative Artists Agency and tech company Shift-7 analyzed worldwide box office data from 2014 to 2017 across all budgets.

Analysts told the New York Times… that audiences might be looking for something new. The study was a collaboration with leaders of Hollywood’s Time’s “up movement” in hopes to improve the depiction of women in entertainment.

 

