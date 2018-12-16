× Movies with female leads do better at the box-office

NEW YORK, Mich — Women are getting more recognition in the move industry.

According to a new study, movies with female leads outperform their male counterparts.

Researchers with the Creative Artists Agency and tech company Shift-7 analyzed worldwide box office data from 2014 to 2017 across all budgets.

Analysts told the New York Times… that audiences might be looking for something new. The study was a collaboration with leaders of Hollywood’s Time’s “up movement” in hopes to improve the depiction of women in entertainment.