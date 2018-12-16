Multiple crews searching for missing boy in Ionia County

LYONS, Mich– Multiple crews have been searching for a missing boy in Ionia County Sunday evening.

Kaiven Simon, 8, was last seen in the area of Bridge Street near Baldwin & Libhart. Officials on the scene tell FOX 17 they’ve been looking for the little boy since about 6:30 p.m.

A helicopter has been brought in to assist with the search.

Investigators say he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt and a dark green and blue coat.

The boy is described as being 4’2,” and weighs about 71 pounds. Dispatchers say he has blond and blue eyes.

If you see him, call Ionia County Dispatch at 616-527-0400.