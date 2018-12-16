Ottawa Hills falls to Detroit Edison in Battle of I-96 Nightcap

Posted 1:44 AM, December 16, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Ottawa Hills hosted the Battle of I-96 Classic on Saturday evening and also played host to Detroit Edison. The Bengals would fall 70-47 the final.

