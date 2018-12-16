Riley Fields, Cory Ainsworth carry Wayland to win over Stevenson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Cory Ainsworth contributed 29 points while Riley Fields contributed with a lot of big-time shots in key moments to help lead Wayland to a 57-44 win over Sterling Heights Stevenson at Ottawa Hills high school on Saturday night.

