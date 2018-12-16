GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Cory Ainsworth contributed 29 points while Riley Fields contributed with a lot of big-time shots in key moments to help lead Wayland to a 57-44 win over Sterling Heights Stevenson at Ottawa Hills high school on Saturday night.
Riley Fields, Cory Ainsworth carry Wayland to win over Stevenson
-
Grand Rapids Christian’s Coach Taylor & Kobe Bufkin join us in studio after Friday’s big win
-
Hudson stuffs the stat sheet again, helps Davenport to win over Wayne State
-
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz
-
Hagee’s kick lifts Ball State over Central Michigan 24-23
-
Vander Sluis, Costen lead Cornerstone to win over Madonna
-
-
Wayland mother ‘disgusted’ with video of students using racial slurs, wearing dark face paint
-
Meeting planned over backyard chickens in Wayland
-
Woman killed in Wayland Twp. crash
-
Blain’s Farm and Fleet grand opening in Portage this weekend
-
Wayland residents discuss chicken ordinance ahead of council vote
-
-
Over $40K donated to teacher arrested in caught-on-video beatdown of student
-
Michigan beats Indiana 31-20 for 10th win in a row
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz