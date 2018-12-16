State Park fee would be an opt-out under senate-passed bill

Duck Lake State Park

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan drivers who renew their registration would have to opt out to avoid paying an $11 fee that allows unlimited entry into state parks under a bill advancing in the Legislature.

Currently motorists must opt into paying the Recreation Passport fee when renewing their license plate annually.

The Republican-led Senate passed the bill on a 28-9 vote Thursday, sending it to the GOP-controlled House for consideration next week.

Supporters say switching to an opt-out participation model would generate more revenue to address a $260 million backlog in infrastructure needs in the state park system.

Nineteen Republicans and nine Democrats supported the measure, while seven Republicans and two Democrats opposed it.

 

