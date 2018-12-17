2 New Year’s Eve parties you don’t want to miss in GR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Gilmore Collection is kicking off 2019 not with one, but two parties at the B.O.B. and Paddock Place. The B.O.B. will host its annual New Year's Eve party, while Paddock Place is taking an old-school approach to the holiday.

Every year, The B.O.B. throws one of the biggest New Year's Eve parties in Grand Rapids with dinner, dancing, DJs on every floor, and a balloon drop at midnight. Before the party, guests are invited to dine at any of their three restaurants before the party: Gilly's Smokehouse, Bobarino's Pizzeria, and Judson's Steakhouse. Each restaurant will have feature menus for that night only, and guests will get a discount on their general admission tickets for the party with a dinner reservation.

As for Paddock Place, this is their first New Year's Eve Party! They're throwing it back to 1926 at the Paddock Place mansion with a Great Gatsby Roaring 20's themed party. DJ Tom Brown will be spinning 1920's music for the first half of the evening, then switching to more modern music later in the evening. 20's attire is strongly encouraged.

The Gatsby party will start the evening with a strolling dinner with a variety of food at each station. Then the bartenders will create Prohibition Era cocktails like the Side Car, Jack Rose, and French 75.

Both parties will be on Monday, December 31 at 5 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to gatsbynewyear.com and thebob.com.