× 2 police officers hit and killed by train in Chicago

CHICAGO, Illinois– Two Chicago police officers have been killed after being hit by a train Monday evening.

According to our Tribune affiliate WGN, they were struck by a South Shore Line Train on the city’s South Side, while investigating a call of shots fired. The train was heading to Indiana when the crash happened.

Metra officials tells WGN the inbound and outbound train on the Metra Electric District have been stopped for the time being.

The names of the officers have not been released at this time.