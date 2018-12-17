× BBB warning about online shoe website

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Better Business Bureau of West Michigan says that an online shoe seller is not delivering on their promises.

The seller goes by the name of either Restock Shoes or Exclusive Footwear Boutique. The seller has an Instagram account with several pictures of a storefront and shoes. However, the address advertised on the Instagram account comes to empty lot between buildings in Muskegon. Phone calls to the contact number have gone unreturned. A Detroit-area location advertised is actually an animal hospital.

The BBB says that similar stories have come up in Virginia, California and Washington.