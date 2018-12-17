BBB warning about online shoe website

Posted 10:40 AM, December 17, 2018, by

Screen image from RestockedSneakerBoutique.com

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Better Business Bureau of West Michigan says that an online shoe seller is not delivering on their promises.

The seller goes by the name of either Restock Shoes or Exclusive Footwear Boutique.  The seller has an Instagram account with several pictures of a storefront and shoes.  However, the address advertised on the Instagram account comes to empty lot between buildings in Muskegon.  Phone calls to the contact number have gone unreturned. A Detroit-area location advertised is actually an animal hospital.

The BBB says that similar stories have come up in Virginia, California and Washington.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s