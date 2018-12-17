Coopersville mourning loss of school custodian

Posted 4:08 PM, December 17, 2018, by , Updated at 05:26PM, December 17, 2018

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. - The Coopersville community is mourning the sudden death of the school custodian.

Mike Croff, commonly known as Mr. Mike, passed away Saturday. His family believes he died from a heart attack.

“He loved his job and loved being there and loved seeing all the kids every day. He was always happy and kind and just so friendly with everybody and impacted so many people’s lives,” says Mike's daughter Michelle Craig.

For the past 31 years, Mike worked as a custodian for Coopersville Public Schools.  He was a big name in Coopersville and will be missed.

“Well known by all the staff and students. Very positive outgoing great guy. Every time you came across him he’d say hi with a big smile on his face,” says Corey Deridder, principal at West, East elementary schools in Coopersville.

A memorial service is planned for this week and the public will be invited.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

