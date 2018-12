Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays are hard for anyone who's lost a loved one, especially for kids. Christmas and beyond, they can turn to Ele's Place in Grand Rapids for comfort.

Leigh Ann went to their headquarters, located at 2000 Michigan Street North East, to see how families rely heavily on Ele's Place and The Rapid, for their services.

For more information, visit elesplace.org or call (616)-301-1605.