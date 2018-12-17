Family searching for Secret Santa that dropped off Christmas basket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING LAKE, Mich. - For Samantha Kurburski Saturday morning started off like any other day.

She was working her job as a cashier at a West Olive gas station when a gentleman approached the counter.

“He came in, got a cup of coffee, and a Little Debbie, and I did my whole spiel, and told him to have a good day, and he went to go leave and said, ‘oh, I’ll be right back,' and he winked at my co-worker,” Kurburski tells us.

She continues, “He came back in with a bag, it had my name on it. He said, ‘You’re Sam Kurburski, right?’ And I said, ‘Yes.’ He said, ‘well this is for you,’ and I said, ‘well who’s it from?’ He says, ‘Just Merry Christmas,’ and he turns around and walks out.

Inside that bag was chocolates, cheese, sausage, and a card for $500!

Kurburski comments, “I just, my jaw went down, my heart started racing, and I looked at my co-worker, and I just closed the card right quick like I didn’t know what to do. I was like ‘this isn’t real, this isn’t real,”

You see for Samantha this year has been far from easy.

Back in July she, her husband, and their two sons lost their home, and Kurburski says since then, “It’s just been typical life. One thing after another, especially our vehicles. My husband’s truck is broke down, my vehicle is broke down. I’ve been borrowing my mother’s car and getting rides and everything like that.”

But this selfless act of kindness changed some of that!

The family is now able to fix their cars and buy Christmas gifts!

A heavy weight is lifted and now Kurburski says there’s just one question left, “So I’m just trying to figure out who it is. I’d like to give them a hug, or say thank you, or something, or make them dinner, anything really.”

So if you’re seeing this Secret Santa, the Kurburski family is so grateful, because your kindness helped make Christmas, Christmas.

If you know anything about Samantha’s Secret Santa, or if you are the mystery giver yourself, send us an email at news@fox17online.com and we’ll be sure to put you in touch with Samantha.