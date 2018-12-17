Get rid of sciatica with treatments from Total Health Chiropractic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sciatica is a condition affecting millions of Americans each year. Sciatica leaves people with excruciating pain up and down their body. For those who are suffering from this condition or chronic neck and back pain, Dr. Miller with Total Health Chiropractic can give patients the gift of a pain-free holiday season.

Dr. Miller discusses how patients can get rid of the chronic pain by participating in the DRX program.

Total Health Chiropractic is offering a great holiday deal for Morning Mix viewers. Call (616)-828-0861 to get a $49 consultation and examination, plus the first five callers will get a free hydrotherapy massage.

The offer excludes Medicaid.

To learn more visit thchiro.com.