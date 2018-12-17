Holiday season isn’t cheery for everyone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The holidays are supposed to be a cheerful time of year, but that's not the case for everyone.

Grief counselors say not to forget about the people who may be dealing with the loss of a loved one. Being there for each other during the holiday season can go a long way and for those dealing with grief, that can make all the difference.

Lindsay Jousma of Gilda's Club Grand Rapids says that there are many things around the holidays that can be triggers for those who are grieving, and being an ear for someone dealing with grief can help them get through the holidays.

"It's really important that we're listening," says Jousma. "That we're being good listeners to the people in our lives who might be having a particularly different time this holiday season on a grief journey...let them know that we're here."

That doesn't mean forcing them into holiday activities or traditions. It's best to let them take the lead.

And if you are the one grieving, express what you need.

"Choose what it is you would like to participate in this holiday season," says Jousma.

As a community, we can be a life jacket for those who may be sinking this holiday season. Simple acts of kindness can be a way to show support during a difficult time. Just give them the space to grieve if they need too.

If you need support, don't hesitate to reach out for help. For more, you can visit the website of Gilda's Club Grand Rapids.