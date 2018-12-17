Knuble helps guide Red Wings top prospect Filip Zadina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Moving to a foreign country to live by yourself when you are 18-years old can be an intimidating proposition. That is why the Detroit Red Wings decided it would be a good idea for first round draft pick Filip Zadina to move in with Griffins assistant coach Mike Knuble while he began his professional career playing in the AHL in Grand Rapids.

"I was glad I could stay there" Zadina said. "He helped me a lot because I had been here for not even a week and I didn't know anything about the city."

When Knuble was approached with idea, he was all for it.

"People would say, there is an 18-year old kid in your house is he going crazy?" Knuble said. "I'm like no he's a professional hockey player, he's different probably than your 18-year old."

Knuble played 16 seasons in the NHL, he was the perfect guy for Zadina to learn from.

"I know when I was a young player if I would have gone to veteran guys house I would have been like this is kid of what I like to end up like" Knuble added. "You hope that he picks up some things, that it is a long road, you can play a long time if you pay the price and you eat well, we sure ate well, my wife never cooked as much as when he was in house."

"His wife cooked very well for me" Zadina said. "She is very nice, I had good food there."

Zadina turned 19 on November 27th and he has since moved into a place of his own. Now, he just waits for the chance to play in the NHL.

"I think I am close" Zadina said. "Maybe I am a little bit further but it doesn't matter I just want to work hard, play here very well and it's up to them when they will call me up, when I'll be ready but I think I am getting closer."

Zadina suffered a lower body injury in last Saturday's game and did not play in the Griffins game Sunday against the IceHogs.

He is scheduled to leave Grand Rapids after Wednesday night game to play in the Junior World Championships for the Czech Republic December 26th through January 5th.