Michigan appeals court agrees to look at Nassar sentencing

Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar appears at Ingham County Circuit Court on November 22, 2017 in Lansing, Michigan.
Former USA Gymnastics team doctor Lawrence (Larry) Nassar, accused of molesting dozens of female athletes over several decades, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct. Nassar -- who was involved with USA Gymnastics for nearly three decades and worked with the country's gymnasts at four separate Olympic Games -- could face at least 25 years in prison on the charges brought in Michigan.
/ AFP PHOTO / JEFF KOWALSKY (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images)
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals has agreed to decide whether imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar got an unfair hearing from an outspoken judge who sentenced him to at least 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting young gymnasts.
Lansing-area Judge Rosemarie Aquilina made many provocative remarks during Nassar’s sentencing earlier this year, saying at one point that she had signed his “death warrant.”
Aquilina recently was named Glamour Woman of the Year by Glamour magazine. And in July, Nassar’s victims honored her during the ESPY awards. Hundreds of women and girls say Nassar molested them with his hands while working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.
The appeals court last week rejected an appeal in a 40-year sentence that a different judge ordered for Nassar.