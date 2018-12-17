Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 17

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Michigan State University is expanding its presence right here in West Michigan.

Here's an image of the layout they're proposing for Medical Mile in downtown Grand Rapids. It includes a new medical innovation building along Michigan Street, a parking deck, and a third building along Monroe Avenue.

The proposal comes two years after the university's $88 million research center first opened.

The school's board of trustees has signed off on the development, but it still needs approval from the city. If that happens, construction would begin sometime late next year.

2. A new proposal wants to require drivers to opt out of the recreation fees when renewing their license plate. The state Senate has approved legislation to make the $11 fee a default, rather than giving drivers the option to opt in.

Right now people can choose to pay $11 extra to get unlimited entry to state parks.

State officials say having this as a new default will generate more than $260 million for the state park system.

The bill has passed the senate and now moves onto the house for consideration.

3. There may not be snow out in the front lawn, but there's plenty at Cannonsburg, because the popular resort opened up for the season over the weekend.

Cannonsburg has been busy making its own snow for people to enjoy, with plenty of activities like skiing and tubing.

Cannonsburg will be a holding a special holiday event on Friday with a visit by Olympic Gold Medalist, snowboarder Danny Davis.

4. Kellogg's has a plan for corn flakes that doesn't measure up to its standards. They plan to re-purpose the not-so-great flakes into beer.

The cereal company is partnering with Seven Brothers Brewery in the UK to turn the cereal into a craft beer.

It's called "Throw Away IPA," and it uses about 130 pounds of Cork Flakes per batch. The idea is all part of the cereal maker's larger goal of eliminating food waste.

The beer will be sold in cans and on draft. An official release date has not yet been set.

5. This year you can ring in the new year with family, friends, and neighbors at Journeyman Distillery! The New Year's Eve Party starts at 9 p.m. in the Still Room with music and dancing.

There will be a midnight champagne toast, followed by more celebration.

Tickets cost $15 and include one complimentary cocktail and a class of champagne. Dinner reservations can also be made at the Staymaker Restaurant.

Get tickets soon, only 400 tickets will be sold in advance, with limited tickets being sold at the door.