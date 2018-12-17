× MSU to expand along Medical Mile in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State University is looking to expand its facility along the Medical Mile in Grand Rapids.

The proposal calls for a new medical innovation building, a parking deck, and a third, yet-to-be determined building.

“MSU continues to expand its footprint and partnerships in downtown Grand Rapids, which supports our research, education efforts and health care expansion,” said MSU Interim President John Engler.

“We look forward to working with more partners and stakeholders in expanding the mission of our great university into West Michigan.”

MSU’s $88M research center opened in Grand Rapids two years ago.

The school’s board of trustees has signed off on the new development but it still needs the city’s approval.

If that happens, construction could begin sometime late next year.