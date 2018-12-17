Registration for the Irish Jig 5K is now open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Planning on getting into shape for the new year? A great way to get started is to start training for Spectrum Health's Irish Jig 5K in March, but the cause behind it is something people should know about all year round.

The start of the race is a short walk from the East Grand Rapids High School gym where participants will check-in prior to the event. Top age group winners and qualifying teams receive prizes, and top overall finishers receive cash awards.

Money raised for the event will promote colorectal cancer awareness.

The Irish Jig 5K takes place at East Grand Rapids High School on March 16 starting at 9 a.m.

Registration costs $20 to $30.

Register for the race online at spectrumhealth.org/irishjig.