Rockford girl giving hundreds of Christmas gifts to veterans

ROCKFORD, Mich.-- A teenager in Kent County is going the extra mile this Christmas to honor those who have served our country.

Rockford High School senior Amanda Imhoff has spent the past month putting together gifts for each of the 298 veterans at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

“I have veterans in my family and I just respect them a lot," Imhoff tells FOX 17.

Imhoff says she came up with the idea last year and has spent weeks collecting personal care items and Christmas cards. She says she never expected to get enough items to reach her goal.

"I only need like 30-35 more and I really only thought I was going to get enough for like a quarter of what I needed," Imhoff says.

She even got help from local elementary school students in Rockford to help make the Christmas cards, each with a personal message. Imhoff says she hopes her gesture will inspire others to also make care packages for veterans.

“I really want them all to get something and just be really happy and know that people are thinking about them on Christmas and just like are really grateful for everything that they’ve done," Imhoff says. "I really hope that they get that from the gifts that I give them.”

With only a few packages left to put together, Imhoff will be dropping the gifts off on Thursday to be distributed on Christmas.

If you'd like to donate gifts to the veterans, Imhoff suggests dropping them off directly at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans, since she'll finish putting together her packages on Tuesday.

You can view their wishlist on their website.