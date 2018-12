Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIG RAPIDS, Mich -- Markese Mayfield led six Ferris State basketball players in double figures with 20 points in the Bulldogs 116-83 win over Olivet on Monday.

DeShaun Thrower scored 18 points and dished out 9 assists just two days after playing for the Ferris State football team in the national championship game.

At 8-5, the Bulldogs will host Lambton out of Ontario on Wednesday at noon.