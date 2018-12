Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- Derrick DeVries led five Calvin players in double figures as the Knights beat Mount St. Joseph in the first game of the Russ DeVette Holiday Classic.

DeVries had 18 points, freshman Carson Meulenberg scored 12 points, grabbed 5 rebounds and blocked 5 shots.

The Knights (4-5) will play La Roche (8-2) Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Hope.