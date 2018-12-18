Case of paralyzing illness confirmed in West Michigan; 4 total cases in state

LANSING, Mich. – Two more cases of a paralyzing illness have been confirmed in Michigan, including one in Ottawa County.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the latest two cases. That brings the total of cases of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) to four in Michigan in 2018.

The first cases were confirmed in Wayne County on December 5 and in Oakland County on December 12. These latest two cases are in Ottawa and Macomb counties. Five more suspected cases are still under investigation in Michigan.

The MDHHS says that AFM is a rare but serious condition that affects the nervous system and can cause the muscles and reflexes to weaken. Most cases are reported in children after having a mild respiratory illness or a fever from a cold.

The CDC says they have confirmed 165 cases of AFM in 36 states this year.

The cause or trigger of AFM is not known. The CDC recommends getting vaccinated against poliovirus, protecting against the West Nile virus, and washing your hands often.

