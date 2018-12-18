Cirque de Noël returns to DeVos Performance Hall this weekend

Posted 11:05 AM, December 18, 2018, by

The Grand Rapids Symphony once again welcomes Cirque de la Symphony to Grand Rapids as they prepare to get everyone in the holiday spirit with the 10th annual Cirque de Noël shows this weekend.

Along with the symphony, a troupe of European-style cirque acts such as acrobats, jugglers, contortionists, and areal artists will be performing to classical Christmas tunes.

Associate Conductor John Varineau leads the Grand Rapids Symphony in music including Leroy Anderson’s A Christmas Festival, Franz Schubert’s Ava Maria, and Duke Ellington’s “Peanut Brittle Brigade” from The Nutcracker Suite.

Cirque De Noël will take place at DeVos Performance Hall on December 19 and 20. Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. with tickets starting at $32.

To get tickets and more information, call (616)-454-9451 or visit grsymphony.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s