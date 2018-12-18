Cirque de Noël returns to DeVos Performance Hall this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Grand Rapids Symphony once again welcomes Cirque de la Symphony to Grand Rapids as they prepare to get everyone in the holiday spirit with the 10th annual Cirque de Noël shows this weekend.

Along with the symphony, a troupe of European-style cirque acts such as acrobats, jugglers, contortionists, and areal artists will be performing to classical Christmas tunes.

Associate Conductor John Varineau leads the Grand Rapids Symphony in music including Leroy Anderson’s A Christmas Festival, Franz Schubert’s Ava Maria, and Duke Ellington’s “Peanut Brittle Brigade” from The Nutcracker Suite.

Cirque De Noël will take place at DeVos Performance Hall on December 19 and 20. Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. with tickets starting at $32.

To get tickets and more information, call (616)-454-9451 or visit grsymphony.org.