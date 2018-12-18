Empire Beauty School adds holiday flair to your hair

Posted 10:53 AM, December 18, 2018, by , Updated at 10:52AM, December 18, 2018

The holidays are a great time to add some fun and flare to your hairstyle, especially if you're headed out to a holiday party. The talented students at Empire Beauty School take care of the glitter spray and flower arrangements as you sit back and relax before meeting up with family or friends.

Leigh Ann went to one of their salons to see what styles people can rock at their next holiday party.

Empire Beauty School has two Grand Rapids locations and one in Portage. To see a full list of services or to learn more about enrolling, please visit empire.edu.

