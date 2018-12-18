Excellence in Education – Kaitlin Merpi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. - A Kent County educator known for using technology and activities, including robotics and an online math club, to instill a love of math and science in her students and for sharing her expertise with colleagues has been honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

The award winner, Kaitlin Merpi, teaches fourth grade at Lakeside Elementary, which is part of the East Grand Rapids Public Schools. Merpi attended Lakeside Elementary as a child and was nominated for the Excellence in Education award by a colleague who was teaching at the school when she was a student.

