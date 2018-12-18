Former bus driver accused of assaulting child on bus

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A former bus driver for Comstock Park Schools is facing charges after investigators say he assaulted a child.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office says they have authorized a charge of misdemeanor assault and battery against 54-year-old Scott Gordon Baker. They allege Baker assaulted a child on his bus on November 30th. Prosecutors say the charges were authorized after viewing a video of the incident.

Superintendent of Comstock Park Schools, Dave Washburn, provided the following statement to FOX 17 regarding the situation. He says the message was distributed to parents in the district:

Recently, there was an incident involving a Comstock Park Public Schools student and the driver of bus number seven. Parents of students on that bus were notified immediately. Following a prompt investigation, the driver was placed on unpaid administrative leave. The driver is no longer working for the district. Please be assured that student safety is our top priority. We take matters of this nature very seriously and encourage students and parents alike to report any questionable incident to their building principal or the superintendents’ office. Thank you for your continued support of the Comstock Park Public Schools.

Baker has not yet been arraigned on the charge. He faces up to 93 days in jail if convicted.