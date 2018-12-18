× Former MSU President in court for hearing on Nassar investigation

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The former president of Michigan State University is in court Tuesday for a probable cause hearing.

Lou Anna Simon is charged with lying to investigators about what she knew during the investigation into sexual assault allegations against former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Simon, 71, allegedly lied during an interview in May as investigators tried to figure how Nassar got away with his crimes for so long. She is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.

Simon faces a maximum punishment of four years in prison if convicted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.