Former patient to donate toys for kids at Helen DeVos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Christmas is coming early for patients at the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.

It’s become an annual tradition for 8-year-old Dawson Babiak and his family who will deliver a bus load of toys and presents Tuesday morning.

This year will be the fourth year they have done it, planning to deliver toys this morning collected by his classmates at Hopkins Public Schools.

Babiak was diagnosed with leukemia three years ago and knows what its like to be in the hospital during the holidays.

He and his family say they wanted to lift the spirits of kids by bringing in toys for them.

Babiak is up for a challenge this year, as last year’s donations were one of the largest the hospital has ever seen.