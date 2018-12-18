Four cats die as house in Berlin Twp goes up in flames

Posted 8:13 PM, December 18, 2018
Fire unit front night

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich.  — Passersby alerted firefighters to a house fire just west of Ionia on Tuesday morning, and by the time firefighters got there moments later the house was engulfed in flames.

Berlin-Orange Fire Chief Matt Bennett tells FOX 17 the passersby had reported seeing flames in the roof of the house at 1455 W. Riverside Drive around 11 a.m. That’s west of Harwood Road.

He says two people inside the home were able to evacuate, but four cats inside died.

Chief Bennett says the cause of the fire is still being investigated. He tells us it was a ranch-style house.

Also responding to the fire were crews from the Ionia, Saranac and Lyons-Muir fire departments. Bennett says the fire was put out by 2 p.m.

 

