FOX 17 Morning Mix thanks 911 dispatchers for their service as first responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When people hear the words "first responders" many think of EMTs, firefighters, or police. However other responders often overlooked is the literal first responder, the 911 dispatcher that takes the emergency call.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix wants to draw attention and give thanks to those who are that calm voice in the chaos. Brandon Potts, a local 911 dispatcher, talks about his experiences on the job.

Brandon also gave some tips on what to do for people who need to call 911: