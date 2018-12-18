FOX 17 Morning Mix thanks 911 dispatchers for their service as first responders

Posted 11:26 AM, December 18, 2018, by , Updated at 11:25AM, December 18, 2018

When people hear the words "first responders" many think of EMTs, firefighters, or police. However other responders often overlooked is the literal first responder, the 911 dispatcher that takes the emergency call.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix wants to draw attention and give thanks to those who are that calm voice in the chaos. Brandon Potts, a local 911 dispatcher, talks about his experiences on the job.

Brandon also gave some tips on what to do for people who need to call 911:

  • Location is always the most important piece of information. It's difficult to send help if they don't know where people are.
  • If you accidentally dial 911, which happens dozens of times each day, don't hang up. Instead, wait for someone to answer and then tell them you`re okay (otherwise, time and resources are spent trying to find out where you are and if you need help).

