KENTWOOD, Mich. -- Skyzone is offering a free jumping hour on Wednesday.

It's to celebrate their one year anniversary at their Grand Rapids area location. Families can also enjoy up to 20 different attractions including a ninja warrior course and climbing wall.

Skyzone is open from 4-8 p.m. and is located at 3636 29th Street SE in Kentwood.

To learn more information visit the Skyzone Grand Rapids Facebook page.

