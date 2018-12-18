Grand Rapids taps brakes on changes to city parking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- We are learning more about the city of Grand Rapids' plan to start charging for parking in areas that used to be free.

City manager Mark Washington is tapping the brakes on any changes to rates and hours for both on-street and off-street city parking.

This comes after city officials said 2019 could bring expanded enforcement hours for those parking spots.

As of now, drivers don`t have to pay at the majority of the city`s on-street parking meters after 6 p.m., on weekdays, or at all on weekends.

The city manager says he wants to take the time to work on a plan and the budget for 2020 before making any changes.