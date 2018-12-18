Guitars stolen from Lowell church; can be returned no questions asked

LOWELL, Mich. – A church is trying to recover three guitars they believe were stolen, including two that were taken Monday night.

Lowell Police posted about the theft from Impact Church on social media, asking for the public’s help.

Ryder Jones is the owner of the guitars. He tells FOX 17 that they hold special meaning to him, but they are just material things that can be replaces. He said he hopes the culprit does the right thing and returns them.

The church is in preparation for this year’s Christmas service.

Jones says that two guitars were taken Monday night and a third one went missing about two weeks ago. A fourth guitar in the church was moved down a hallway, but not taken.

“It causes you to think about how to be more vigilant and to be more secure and smart,” said Jones. “But the thing that we don’t want to happen as a culture as a church is to be tight and closed off.”

The guitars all have sentimental value for Jones. One he used when he played in the Keri Lynch Band. Another he played before a show at Meijer Gardens where he proposed to his wife.

“If you’re someone who needs help, we just want to let you know, if you were to come to us, we would just welcome you with open arms to return those,” Jones tells FOX 17 as a message to the culprit. “There would be no condemnation, and we would, really, out of our benevolence fund, if you are truly in need, we would love to help you. That’s what the church is about and we’d find a way to make that happen.”

If you have any information, you should contact the Lowell Police Department or the church directly.