Inspiring Zeeland student battles brain tumor

ZEELAND, Mich. -- A brain tumor may have kept him in the hospital on his birthday earlier this month but a 17-year-old high school student from Zeeland isn't letting it keep him down. Evan Potter is a junior at Zeeland West High School and is reminding everyone that life is about what you do with the challenges you're given.

“You can’t feel sorry for yourself. If life throws you a curveball you just take it head on and move through it bc it could always be worse,” says Evan Potter, 11th grade Zeeland West High School. Potter is a member of the swim team and is also the goalie on the water polo team.

He does all of this while living with a non cancerous tumor at the center of his brain. Four years ago while seeking treatment for his daily migraines, Evan and his family got the diagnosis that the tumor is in operable. It also gives him painful migraines.

“It’s the kind of attitude he brings to the pool every day that is just so strong. He doesn’t let it negatively effect him he wants no pity and treatment different than anybody else and that’s what makes him a remarkable kid,” says the head swim coach at Zeeland Public Schools, Mark Vansoest.

Doctors continue to monitor Evan Potter's brain tumor and he gets daily treatment for his migraines. He also plans on becoming a paramedic once he graduates.