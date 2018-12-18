Last minute Christmas gift ideas for the kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Your kid might want the hottest toy trend on You Tube but as a parent, you know those must-have toys are forgotten just days after Christmas.

Mompreneur Carly Dorogi from Capital M Moms stopped by with some better ideas when it comes to holiday gifts both kids and parents will love.

For more information & discount codes, head to hellocapitalm.com.

Guardian Bikes

Price: $249 to $449

Guardian Bikes are the safest kids bikes on the market. Every bike comes equipped with our patented SureStop Brake System, allowing children to stop faster and safer than ever before.

Buying a Guardian bike is incredibly easy thanks to our direct to your door eCommerce model. Find the perfect size for your child with our innovative 3d sizing tool and receive a professionally tuned bike to your door that's ready to ride in 10 minutes.

Guardian bikes are the highest reviewed kids bike on Amazon with 97% of customers giving them a perfect 5-star rating.

Itzi

Price: $19.95

ITZI is a super simple, super fast game that's great for the whole family (ages 8+)

We like to say... It'z simple! It'z fast! It'z letters! It'z laughs!

Magformers

Promo Code: WXYZ40 valid on all product from 12/1 - 12/22.

Enjoy racing adventures with the all new Magformers 44-piece Sky Track Play Set! With a sky shuttle and multiple track accessories, you can create loops, ups and downs, and twists and turns for endless flight fun!

Watch as your shuttle does a 360 spin and climbs the lift elevator! When your track is completed, the sky shuttle can go off-road in its sky car!

Each geometric shape contains magnets that never reject, so you’ll always hear the Magformers click. When playtime is over, use the magnetic power to simply stack and store the pieces.

Mythical Slyme

Promo Code: Use code Gift30 for 30% off.

We are like green peace for unicorns. Unicorns banded together to donate their literal blood, sweat and tears for unicorn conservation.

For every item sold you save a unicorn! For our mermaid slime, every jar sold saves a mermaid through donations to ocean conservation.

We promote creativity, community, and standing up for what you believe in with our huge instagram community for our fan base.

Peaceable Kingdom Board Games

Peaceable Kingdom games are Cooperative Games: It's a game where everyone plays together, no one is left out, and everybody has fun! Players work as a team against a common obstacle, not against each other.

Gnomes at Night features a vertical game board with magnetic gnomes that players maneuver around a maze to collect the Queen's treasures before time runs out!

The round box bottom of Acorn Soup doubles as a bowl which contains wooden ingredients and a sturdy wood spoon, and simple recipe cards teach toddlers to identify the ingredients and count as they "cook"!

Melissa & Doug® Magic in a Snap Hocus-Pocus Collection

Price: $14.99

Gift-givers can turn to JCPenney to find the hottest trends in toys for kids of all ages with collectibles, licensed characters, interactive products and more from top brands including Melissa & Doug, LEGO, Hasbro, Mattel, and Fisher Price.

JCPenney offers great styles at great values, making it easy for families to.discover items to love for less time, money and effort.

Cubcoats

Price: Classic Collection - $40 | Signature Collection - $45 | Licensed Collection - $50

From sleepy-time snuggles to play dates in the park, a Cubcoat is more than a

cuddly toy and a comfy hoodie. It’s an adventure waiting to unfold.

PopOhVer Stove Set

Price: $39.95

These portable Kitchen Stove and Counter Top sets bring an exciting new

twist to pretend kitchen play. Just fasten the fabric over a chair, tie the ties and like magic you have a place to cook and warm up a tasty meal or blend up a smoothie. Pop-oh-ver Stove is made from canvas-like material with realistic oven, stove top, microwave , blender and toaster detailing, along with drawers and shelves.

Pots & Pans are stainless steel and can be used to prepare real food.

Pretend food is cloth and weighted for a great feel and texture.

Dig It Up! Dinosaur Skeletons

Price: $24.95

Simply soak the 3" clay egg in water for a few minutes and carefully chisel away the shell to excavate the dinosaur inside.

Dig It Up! Dinosaur Skeletons is full of 12 exciting and unique discoveries— including the skeleton figurines of a Stegosaurus, Brachiosaurus and Tyrannosaurs Rex.

Kit includes one dozen individually-wrapped clay eggs, each with a chiseling tool and instructions, and an excavation guidebook for learning more about your dino discoveries making it a perfect group or party activity!

